Bhubaneswar: Man found dead near Lingaraj Station, string noosed around his neck

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a man was found dead in the capital city of Odisha on Friday morning. The body was found near the Lingaraj Railway Station in old town area.

As per reports, the locals spotted a man lying near the bushes near an iron fence near Lingaraj Station. The man was found dead. Further, a string was seen noosed around the neck of the man that has been tied to the iron fence.

From all these scenes it has been suspected as a case of murder. However, so far the cause of the death has not been ascertained. Also, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Police have been informed about the body. Further reports awaited.

Update:

The deceased has been identified as Rabindra Nayak from the Narayana slum in Unit 8 in Bhubaneswar. He works with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per reports, the deceased lives with his family in Unit 8. Yesterday night, he had gone to Capital Police Station after a quarrel in the slum. His family members have alleged that he was kidnapped from the road and was killed.

After getting information about the body Lingaraj Thana Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

Also read: 20 kg gold recovered from businessmen at Bhubaneswar Airport