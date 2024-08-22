Bhubaneswar: Man arrested with 59 grams of Heroin, 550 litres of ID liquor seized from two others

Bhubaneswar: The Excise officials in Bhubaneswar seized 59 grams of Heroin from a man and arrested him from the Mancheswar area of the State Capital City on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Excise officials conducted a raid at Mahaveer Nagar under Mancheswar Police Station limits and detected the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case. They identified the drug peddler as Chhabindra Jena (49), said sources.

After sizing the 59 grams of Heroin and a bike from his possessions, the officials forwarded Jena to the court.

Likewise, the District Mobile Unit, led by Deputy Superintendent of Excise, Special Enforcement Unit, Bhubaneswar, raided at Laxminagar Road under Tamando Police Station limits area and seized 550 litres of Illicitly Distilled (ID) liquor along with an Auto and a motorcycle. They also arrested two persons namely Bipin Bihari Nahak (49) and Chakradhar Pradhan (53).

Sources said that ownership of the auto rickshaw has been ascertained with Owner being the accused and thus forwarded. The ownership of the motor cycle has also been ascertained and investigation is under way to establish the owner’s liability, with the driver being forwarded, added the sources.