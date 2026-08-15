Bhubaneswar-Malkangiri government bus veers off road, passengers escape

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Bhubaneswar: Early Saturday morning, a government passenger bus on its journey from Bhubaneswar to Malkangiri, met with a road accident near Podagad on NH 326.

According to sources, the accident took place at approximately 4 am when the bus slipped and fell off the road. No harm to the occupants has been reported.

Following information about the accident, a team from the Koraput Fire Department reached the spot and began rescue operations.

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Initial reports have suggested the incident of driving by the Bus Driver in state of sleep as the probable cause leading to the loss of control over Bus.

The investigation is still going on.