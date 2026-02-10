Bhubaneswar love-murder-accident case: Prime accused Dinesh Nayak surrenders before police

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the Bhubaneswar love-murder-accident case involving a taxi driver, prime accused, Dinesh Nayak, surrendered before the police today.

According to reports, Dinesh Nayak surrendered before Jagatsinghpur Town police this evening after reaching the police station by walking. He confessed to have killed taxi driver Satyabrata Pradhan.

After coming the crime in Niladri Vihar area of Chandrasekharpur in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night, Dinesh Nayak, who is a resident of Arila village under the Balikuda police station limits of the Jagatsinghpur district, was absconding.

The Commissionerate Police had launched search operation to trace and arrest him. However, he surrendered before the Jagatsinghpur Town police today.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police is said to have been informed about Dinesh Nayak’s surrender and it is suspected that the State Capital City police will bring him to Bhubaneswar to question and unearth more details about the murder of the taxi driver.

On the other hand, Satyabrata Pradhan’s girlfriend Liza has admitted the truth. In an audio recording, which went viral, she can be heard admitting that Dinesh, her ex-boyfriend stabbed Satyabrata to death.

Chandrashekharpur police also are interrogating the owner of the car that fell off the Sishu Bhawan overbridge yesterday on a slum hurting people of a house. Police are probing to find out who was trying to escape from the murder plot with the car. They are looking for clues to find out whether the car owner lady is involved in the murder case.

The CCTV footage of the murder plot also has surfaced. Liza’s current boyfriend, Satyabrata Pradhan of Hasinpur of Bramhagiri area in Puri district, had come to Niladri Vihar to present chocolates to her as part of the Valentine’s week celebration. However, he was killed by Liza’s former boyfriend Dinesh Nayak.