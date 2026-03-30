Bhubaneswar: Lord Lingaraj’s Rukuna Rath’s return journey today, pulling of chariot from 2.30 pm

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Bhubaneswar: The return journey of the Rukuna Rath of Lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar will be held today in the capital city amid presence of thousands of devotees on the Ratha road.

The return journey or Bahuda Yatra of Sri Lingaraj’s Rukuna Ratha will be held today. Devotees will pull the chariot that will commence in at 2:30 pm.

After completing the five-day journey, Mahaprabhu Sri Lingaraj, Devi Rukuna and Prabhu Dolagobinda will return to the temple today.

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The special rituals started at 5 am. ‘Adharpana’ will be held between 12 noon and 1 pm. After this, the pulling of chariot will be held at 2:30 pm.

After the Behera servitor will fix horses to the chariot and removal of the Charmal, the Ratha Sarathi will issue the order to pull the Ratha. Mahaprabhu will be offered Adharpana Bhoga on the way. Extensive arrangements have been made by the Commissionerate Police to conclude the Bahuda Yatra without any hassle.

After the Behera Sevayat Rath opens the Ashvabandhi Charmal, the Rath Chari will give the order to pull the Rath. On the way, the Rath will be covered by the Lord.