Bhubaneswar: Looters rob Defender vehicle worth Rs. 1.5 crore on the pretext of test drive

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Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, it has been reported that two looters looted a Defender vehicle worth Rs. 1.5 crore on the pretext of test drive in Bhubaneswar of Odisha.

Following the loot, police complaint was lodged and soon Police swung into action. Accordingly, the looters had to quit and leave the costly vehicle and abscond.

Police seized the vehicle from near the Khurda Godipada toll gate. Reportedly, the accused looters sent a message to the owner and left the vehicle and fled the scene.

As per information, the two looters came in a red car. They left the car there and went in the Defender for test drive. However, after this loot inquiry started and it has been learnt that the red car had been brought on rent from a car rental company.

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Later, the robbers, who are suspected to be from Bihar, took the Defender for a test drive and disappeared. Police are currently searching for the accused and reviewing CCTV footage from nearby locations. They suspect that a professional gang might be involved in this major heist.

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