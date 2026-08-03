Bhubaneswar: Lingaraj Temple rituals disrupted on Shravan Monday due to servitor dispute, jalabhishek continues

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Bhubaneswar: Rituals at the famous Lingraj Temple in Bhubaneswar of Odisha were disrupted on the first Monday of Shravan today due to a dispute between servitor groups.

Sources said a disagreement erupted between Pujapanda servitors and Badu Niyog servitors over the distribution of Shravan tanka (money) or donations collected during the holy month. As the matter remained unresolved, temple rituals were stalled.

However, good thing is that despite the disruption in rituals due to the servitors, jalabhishek continued at the temple. Devotees were allowed to offer holy water to Lord Lingraj without formal puja.

Under tight security arrangements, devotees entered the temple in queues to perform ‘jala-laagi’. The premises echoed with “Har Har Mahadev” chants as thousands thronged the shrine to mark the auspicious day.

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Meanwhile at Dhabaleswar

On the other hand, the Dhabaleswar Peeth in Athagarh witnessed a massive turnout of devotees. Thousands of Kaudias carrying manasika jal arrived to offer holy water to Baba Dhabaleswar on the first Shravan Somvar.

Watch the video here: