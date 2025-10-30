Bhubaneswar: Lingaraj temple rituals back on track, devotees to get offerings today, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Lingaraj temple rituals are back on track after 24 hours. Devotees will get offerings today as food offering rituals will be performed at the temple today after one day.

As per information received, devotees will avail Lord Lingaraj’s Mahaprasad today. After a day’s fast, Mahaprasad will be served at Lingaraj temple today. Hence, habishyalis can get Lord Lingaraj’s abhada today. After fasting of the deity for 24 hours at Lingaraj temple, everything is normal in the temple today.

Temple trustee Sura Routray visited the temple today and discussed with the servitors who had stopped the rituals yesterday. The senior Congress leader said that the administration should be vigilant for this.

As per information, today, the rituals of Lord Lingaraj are going on as per the schedule. The morning rituals including the Dwarapal puja, Mangala Alati, Abakasha puja, Magha snana etc. have been completed. Currently, the Kotha Bhoga process has started in the temple premises.

The ‘Samartha’ servitors have assured to perform the rituals today, informed Brahmin Niyog Secretary Biranchi Narayan Pati.

