Bhubaneswar: Lady Homeguard dies under mysterious circumstances

Bhubaneswar: A lady home-guard died under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar of Odisha. She was a Home-guard at the Chandrasekharpur Police Station. Her death has raises suspicion as she died due to poison affect. Her body has been recovered from a Government quarter at the Housing Board Colony on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sujata Rani Kar. She was posted at Chandrasekharpur police station for last two months.

As per information, the lady home guard of Chandrasekharpur Police Station died under mysterious circumstances yesterday. She was admitted to Capital Hospital with complaints of vomiting. Later, it was confirmed that she died due to poisoning.

Chandrasekharpur Police Station has initiated an investigation into the matter. The deceased home guard is survived by her son and daughter. Her husband had passed away six months ago.

Her mother has stated that the lady home guard was missing her husband dearly and was under depression following his demise. In this regard, Chandrasekharpur Police Station IIC Girish Maharana stated, “She was under depression due to her husband’s death. We are making arrangements to provide all possible help and support to the family.”

