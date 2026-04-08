Bhubaneswar: LPG gas cylinders found hoarded in timber depot, watch

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Bhubaneswar: A number of LPG gas cylinders were found hoarded in a timber depot in the capital city of Odisha on Wednesday. The Supply department conducted a raid when the cylinders were found stored in a Kathagola near Samantarapur chhaka of Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, after getting information from a legitimate source, the officials of the Supplies Department conducted a raid at a Kathagola (Timber Depot) in the capital city of Odisha and found a number of cylinders hoarded. It has been seen that about 60 LPG gas cylinders had been stored there.

The said cylinders have been seized by the Supplies Department.

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