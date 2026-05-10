Bhubaneswar: IIT PhD scholar dies after falling from hostel balcony

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Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a PhD student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bhubaneswar, lost his life after allegedly falling from the balcony of a boys’ hostel late SAturday night.

The deceased male student has been identified as Tanikonda Nishanth Kumar, a native of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

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According to police sources, the fatal incident took place around midnight at Brahmaputra Hall inside the IIT Bhubaneswar campus.