Bhubaneswar: IFS Sanat Kumar N appointed as new Director of Nandankanan Zoological Park

Bhubaneswar: Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Sanat Kumar N has reportedly been appointed as the new Director of the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

Previously, Sanat Kumar N served as the Deputy Director of the park.

With this appointment, Manoj V. Nair, the former Director, has been given the charge of SPCB Member Secretary.

Additionally, Manoj V. Nair has also been assigned the role of Additional PCCF, Wildlife.