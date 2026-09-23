Bhubaneswar: Husband Kills Wife with Tawa in Nayapalli; Detained

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Bhubaneswar: In a gruesome murder that has shocked the capital city of Odisha today evening, a husband allegedly killed his wife by hitting her with a tawa.

The incident has been reported from the Brit Colony under Nayapalli Police Station limits near Deb Ray College.

The deceased has been identified as Banashmita Swain. The accused husband has been identified as Sarbeswar Pradhan.

As per reports, the couple had got married two years ago. For the last four days, they were staying at her father-in-law’s house. The husband allegedly murdered his wife this evening.

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After getting alerted about the crime, Commissionerate Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The husband has been detained at the police station.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Further probe is underway.

Further reports are awaited.