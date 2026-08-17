Bhubaneswar: Huge Rush of Devotees at Lingaraj Temple on 3rd Monday of Shravan, Singha Sankranti and Naga Panchami

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Bhubaneswar: The Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, Odisha witnessed an overwhelming crowd of devotees on Monday as three auspicious occasions coincided today — the 3rd Monday of holy Shravan month, Singha Sankranti, and Naga Panchami.

From early morning, devotees thronged the temple to offer Jalalagi (pouring sacred water on Shivalinga as a ritual of worship) and seek blessings of Lord Lingaraj during the special Sankranti Darshan.

The temple was beautifully decorated with fresh flowers for the occasion. The regular rituals are being conducted as usual.

To manage the massive turnout, the temple administration has made special barricade arrangements. Devotees are being allowed inside the temple in two separate queues.

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Due to the heavy rush, devotees said they had to wait for nearly 8 hours for darshan.

Police officials have been deployed to ensure security and smooth crowd management.

The deity gave Sahanamela Darshan to devotees from 3 AM after the completion of the morning ‘dhoopa’. The Sahanamela Darshan will continue till 12 PM today. After 12 PM, the darshan will be closed for the Mahasnana of Lord Lingaraj. In the evening, the Sahanamela Darshan will resume for devotees.

Meanwhile, temple servitor Rajkishore informed that on the occasion of Singha Sankranti and Naga Panchami, the Chalanti Pratima of Lord Lingaraj will also take a ceremonial round of the temple premises.