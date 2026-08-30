Bhubaneswar: Housemaid arrested for looting employees’ valuables including gold and expensive saris and watches

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Chandrasekharpur police in Bhubaneswar has arrested a woman on charges of looting valuables including gold and expensive saris and watches from the houses of her two employees in Kanan Vihar and the Housing Board areas.

Chandrasekharpur police had reportedly launched investigations after receiving two complaints of house robberies from Kanan Vihar and the Housing Board areas. One Rashmiprabha Behura had recently lodged one of these complaints alleging that valuables were looted from her house.

Based on Rashmiprabha’s allegations, police initiated a probe and arrested her housemaid Priyanka Raul after knowing that she only had looted the valuables from Rashmiprabha’s house. Cops also recovered several stolen items including around 200 grams of gold and silver ornaments, expensive saris, utensils, expensive watches, etc from her possessions.

Police investigation also revealed that Priyanka had looted valuables from another house where she worked as a maid.

Advertisement

After knowing about Priyanka’s involvement in two house robbery cases, police are now trying to find out whether she had targeted only these two houses or she had robed other houses as well.

Following her arrest, Priyanka was forwarded to the court after completion of the medical test and other legal procedures.

Meanwhile, the city police has advised the residents of the State Capital City to hire the domestic helpers only after checking their identities, addressees and previous criminal records.

Also Read: Jewellery Trader Attacked And Looted Of Gold And Silver Ornaments Worth Lakhs In Mayurbhanj