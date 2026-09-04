Bhubaneswar: Hoolock Gibbon Escapes from Enclosure at Nandankanan Zoological Park

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Baranga: A Hoolock Gibbon had reportedly escaped from its enclosure at Nandankanan Zoological Park here in Odisha on Friday.

As per reports, the gibbon jumped out of the enclosure with the help of a tree branch inside and was found sitting on top of a large tree outside. Tourists who spotted the ape immediately alerted the NZP staff.

A tranquilizer team and forest range staff rushed to the spot. However, before they could intervene, the gibbon itself returned to its enclosure after seeing the team.

Zoo officials said the animal was brought back inside after a long effort and tourists were deprived of seeing it for several hours.

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The incident has raised serious questions over safety and maintenance at the zoo. Despite having highly secure and covered enclosures, how the gibbon managed to escape remains a big question.

Questions are also being raised over why tall trees with overgrown branches are allowed inside the enclosure without timely trimming. Officials admit that had the gibbon fled to another part of the zoo, it would have been almost impossible to catch.

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