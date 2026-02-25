Bhubaneswar hoarding collapse deaths: 1 arrested and forwarded to the court

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a latest development in the Bhubaneswar hoarding collapse death case, the Bharatpur police has reportedly arrested a man and forwarded him to the court this evening.

The arrested person has been identified as Sambit Mohanty.

According to sources, Mohanty was an employee of a private hoarding advertising agency and was in-charge of the particular hoarding that collapsed in Aiginia area of Bhubaneswar yesterday and claimed two lives and left two others critical.

It is alleged that Mohanty had planted the particular hoarding in a public place without following any security measures and receiving prior permission. Besides, he was also not looking after its maintenance.

It is to be noted here that the state capital city yesterday witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds. Following this, some commuters were taking shelter at a shop in Aiginia. However, a hoarding collapsed on them which left two people dead and two others critical. The deceased were identified as Sachidananda Pradhan and Surendra Gouda.

The tragic incident triggered a widespread protest, prompting the local administration including the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and police to conduct an inspection and take action. Besides, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each of the next kin of the deceased persons.

Majhi also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons who are still under medication at AIIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar.