Bhubaneswar hit and run: one dead after car knocks down three people on a bike

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Bhubaneswar: A fatal midnight road accident in the State Capital city ended in death of one person on Saturday. The accident happened when a car reportedly rammed a motorcycle with three occupants at a high speed in Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, the motorcycle was reportedly hit from the behind by a speeding car. All three occupants of the bike were thrown on to the road.

Following which they sustained serious injuries. Local people and passersby rushed to the rescue of the victims and rushed them to the Capital hospital for immediate medical care.

However, one among them died during treatment in the hospital whereas, health conditions of two other occupants remains unknown.

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The accused driver reportedly fled the spot with the car.

Chandrasekharpur police reached at the scene of the accident and started a probe. A hit and run case has been registered in this regard at Chandrasekharpur police station.

In order to nab the vehicle and its driver, efforts are underway to collect the CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.