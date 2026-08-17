Bhubaneswar hit-and-run: A car overturns on Satsang vihar flyover

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Bhubaneswar: A speeding car overturns in the morning at Sastang vihar flyover around 4:30 AM today as a car hits it and ran away.

There were four injured including a minor. The four were admitted in the capital hospital for treatments.

According to sources, the family was going to Cuttak to collect water from the Mahanadi, which they planned to use to pour water on Lingaraj.

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On their way, a car collided with the other vehicle and overturned, leaving four individuals injured.

Further details about the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run and the circumstances of the accident is being investigated.

Watch the video here: