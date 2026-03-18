Bhubaneswar: Group clash erupts during farewell party at BJB college, Over 25 students injured

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Bhubaneswar: More than 25 students were left injured after a violent crash broke out between two groups of students at the Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) autonomous college hostel premises in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly took place between students of Ashok Hostel and Ambedkar Hostel, turning the campus into a virtual battleground. According to sources, the clash was triggered over a dispute related to stopping music during a farewell party at Ashok Hostel.

What began as a minor argument soon escalated into a large-scale confrontation, with both groups allegedly attacking each other using bottles, sticks, and stones. Eyewitnesses said stone-pelting continued for nearly an hour, creating panic among students and staff.

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Several students sustained injuries in the violence and were immediately rushed to Capital Hospital for treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable.

On being informed about the incident, Badagada Police rushed to the spot and three platoons of force were deployed at the scene to bring the situation under control. Authorities have since set up a temporary camp inside the hostel campus to prevent further escalation and maintain law and order.

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