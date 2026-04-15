Bhubaneswar: Girl found dead inside hostel room under suspicious circumstances, watch

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Bhubaneswar: A girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a hostel room in the capital city of Odisha on Wednesday. The body of the girl has been recovered from the hostel room in Industrial Colony under Kharvel Nagar Police limits.

The deceased has been identified as T*k*l* Rout. She was from Sidhamula area of Nayagarh district. She was working as an accountant in a medicine store.

As per reports, today morning when her roommate had gone outside for some work and when returned found the body inside the hostel room. Accordingly, others were alerted and Police were informed.

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After getting information, Kharvel Nagar Police reached the scene. Commissionerate Police with scientific team investigating the case. Police are at the spot and an investigation is underway.

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