Bhubaneswar Gears Up for Grand Ganesh Puja Celebrations, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: With just days to go for Ganesh Puja, the capital city Bhubaneswar of Odisha is gearing up for grand celebrations, with preparations at various puja mandaps nearing completion.

At Nayapalli, the Sri Sri Akhandamani Seva Sansad is making elaborate arrangements for its annual Ganesh Puja. An attractive and massive idol of Lord Ganesha is expected to be a major draw for devotees and visitors this year.

The puja committee has planned a special theme and elaborate decorations, with the main theme and several attractions set to be unveiled on the day of the puja. The celebrations will continue for 10 days with various religious and cultural programmes.

Organisers said special attention is being given to crowd management, security and the convenience of devotees. CCTV cameras, fire safety measures, medical facilities and other arrangements are being put in place. Several platoons of police personnel are also expected to be deployed with support from the Commissionerate Police.

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Cultural programmes featuring noted singers and artists have also been planned during the celebrations.

With puja preparations progressing rapidly across the capital, Bhubaneswar is all set to welcome Lord Ganesha with devotion, enthusiasm and a message of peace and harmony.

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