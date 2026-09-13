Bhubaneswar Gears Up For Bali Yatra, First Preparatory Meeting Held

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Bhubaneswar: To make this year’s Bhubaneswar Bali Yatra more attractive, beautiful, organized and successful, the first preparatory meeting was held under the chairmanship of the working president of the committee, Jashobanta Ojha.

The meeting was attended by Sports, Higher Education and Odia Language, Literature & Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, former MLA Priyadarshi Mishra, BJP District President Niranjan Mishra, senior leader Jagannath Pradhan, Bhubaneswar Bali Yatra Committee Secretary Subash Patra, along with officials of various departments and members of the committee.

In the meeting, emphasis was laid on making Bhubaneswar Bali Yatra more popular as a major symbol of Odia identity, heritage and rich maritime tradition. A call was given to make joint efforts to take the historical significance of Bali Yatra and the glorious tradition of Odia identity to the next generation.

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Discussions were held on how to expand the festival this year, set up more stalls and bring cultural troupes from other states.

Various proposals and opinions were discussed regarding inter-departmental coordination, better management, necessary facilities for visitors, security and discipline, with focus on Odia art, culture, food, handicrafts and tradition to make it a memorable event.