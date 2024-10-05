Bhubaneswar: Gas leaks at chemical factory in Chadrasekharpur, watch

Bhubaneswar: A gas leak was reported from a chemical factory in Chandrasekharpur area of the capital city on Saturday evening. Till this report was written, fire department personnel were carrying out the operation to handle the mishap.

As per reports, a gas leak mishap took place today evening at a chemical factory in Chandrasekharpur area. After getting information 3 fire tenders were sent to the spot. Police, reportedly closed the Patia-Infocity road for some time to carry out the operation.

Sudhanshu Sarangi, DGP Fire Services informed that the situation is under control. According to him a cylinder from which Sodium hypochlorite, commonly known as bleach was leaking in an abandoned chemical factory. The fire personnel identified it and the cylinder was shifted to an isolated place to be neutralised.

Fire Service personnel used Oxygen Breathing Mask to search the area and locate the cylinder. As a precaution, neutralising compound- limestone mixed with water was sprayed. Gas detector machine doesn’t show any concern for human life as the air standard remains within normal and safe zone, Sarangi added.

