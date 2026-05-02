Bhubaneswar: Gas Cylinder laden Truck Overturns on Overbridge, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A truck loaded with gas cylinders overturned on the overbridge on the National Highway in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar a little while ago today. The accident happened in front of the LIC Branch Office under Tamando Police limits in Khordha district, causing the cylinders to fall and scatter across the road.

The carriageway was completely blocked and hundreds of vehicles were left stranded on both sides of the overbridge within minutes.

However, after getting alerted Police personnel and Fire personnel rushed to the spot considering the risk involved with gas cylinders. The team cordoned off the area and carried out a swift clearance operation.

Officials have confirmed that Tamando FS has cleared the road and the situation at the spot is normal now.

Advertisement

No fire or gas leakage was reported, and there are no immediate reports of casualties.

Police are looking into the cause of the accident. Traffic movement on the busy NH stretch has resumed after the brief disruption.

Watch the video here: