Bhubaneswar: Fire mishap in Palasuni gutted property worth Rs 30 lakh, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at a building in Palasuni area of the capital city of Odisha in the wee hour of Thursday. The fire mishap took place in the Saptasati Vihar.

As per information, today at about 4 am, early in the morning a fire broke out at the building of Equipage Infracare Pvt. Ltd. building in Saptasati Vihar area of Bhubaneswar.

Soon, the locals informed about the mishap to the Fire services Department. Accordingly, fire engines were rushed to the spot and the firemen doused the flames. However, it has been claimed that the fire has engulfed property worth about Rs 30 lakh that includes computer and many important documents.

Advertisement

The reason behind the fire mishap is yet to be ascertained while it has been suspected that the fire broke out due to electric short circuit.

Watch the video here: