Bhubaneswar: Fire department employee arrested on charges of raping nurse on pretext of marriage

Bhubaneswar: An employee of Odisha fire department has been arrested on charges of raping a nurse on pretext of marriage. Pahala Police on the outskirt of Bhubaneswar arrested the accused whom it identified as Jitu Ranjan Das, who is deployed in the fire department in Angul.

According to Manas Kumar Deo, the ACP of Zone-4 in Bhubaneswar, Jitu came in contact with the nurse, a resident of Atala area in Bhubaneswar, through social media platform and gradually developed love relationship with her.

After winning her trust, Jitu allegedly raped her on pretext of marriage, said the ACP adding that the accused, however, later abandoned her. Following this, the nurse filed a case at Pahala Police station against him.

Based on the complaint of the nurse, police started an investigation into the matter and arrested the accused from Kendrapara.

The ACP further said that two cases of sexual assaults have been registered by the Commissionerate Police. Besides, a letter to be written to the DG (Fire) for departmental enquiry against Jitu, he added.

Further probe is underway.