Bhubaneswar: Fire breaks out in Tosali Bhavan in Satyanagar

Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out in Tosali Bhavan, Satyanagar, between 10 am and 10:15 am today, causing panic among government office workers. The fire engulfed three rooms of the Lokayut Record Room, with flames and smoke billowing out.

Two fire engines rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the fire. Fire brigade teams are working to ensure the blaze is completely under control.

The fire broke out in front of the Lokayut’s office, sparking fears that government files could be destroyed. Office workers were seen evacuating the premises as fire personnel battled the flames.

Efforts are underway to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported so far.