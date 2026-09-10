Bhubaneswar: Fire Breaks Out in Bhimatangi, Short Circuit Suspected

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Bhubaneswar: A fire reportedly broke out in Bhimatangi area of Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Thursday. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

According to information, the fire broke out suddenly when no one was inside the house. The incident took place at the three-storey house of Sadananda Patra at Lane-5, Bhimatangi under Airfield Police Station limits.

As per reports, the neighbours noticed smoke and flames coming out of the house and immediately informed the fire brigade. On receiving information, a team of fire services personnel reached the spot and started firefighting operations.

After some time, the firefighters brought the blaze under control. However, several valuable household items were gutted in the fire.

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Preliminary investigation suggests that a short circuit might have caused the fire. The exact reason behind the mishap and the extent of damage will be clear after investigation.

Fortunately, since no one was present inside the house at the time of the incident, no human casualty has so far been reported.

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