Bhubaneswar: Fire Breaks Out at Garage, 8 Vehicles Gutted, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped Anand Vihar near Nakagate in Baramunda Colony, Bhubaneswar on Monday after a fire broke out at a garage.

According to reports, the fire started due to a short circuit in an Electric Vehicle (EV) parked inside the garage. The flames quickly spread, gutting 8 vehicles in total.

The vehicles claimed to have been destroyed in the fire include 1 CNG car, 5 EVs, and 2 petrol cars. As soon as smoke and flames engulfed the garage, locals alerted the fire department.

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A team from the Tamando Fire Station rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. The intensity of the fire created panic in the surrounding area. Fire personnel reached the spot immediately after receiving information and doused the flames to prevent further damage.

Officials said it is yet to be confirmed whether the fire was caused solely by a short circuit in the EV or if there were other reasons. A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and assess the extent of the loss.