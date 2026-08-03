Bhubaneswar: Fire breaks out at cotton factory in Patrapada

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Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at a cotton factory and cloth godown in Patrapada under Tamando police limits in Bhubaneswar today in Khordha district of Odisha.

According to the received information, after getting alerted about the fire mishap, personnel from Tamando Fire Service Department were immediately reached the spot and started dousing the flames.

Apart from that Jatani Fire Service and Tamando Fire Service teams also reached the location and are currently engaged in firefighting operations.

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Officials said the fire will soon be brought under control.

Property worth lakhs of rupees is reported to have been damaged in the blaze. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further investigation is underway.