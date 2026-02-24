Bhubaneswar: Fire breaks out at a Market complex in Dhauli, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Properties worth lakhs of rupees burnt to ashes after a fire broke out at a Market complex in Dhauli area of the capital city, Bhubaneswar of Odisha today. The fire broke out yesterday late at night and despite tough effort by the Fire Services department the fire is yet to be completely doused. The fire incident took place in the market complex situated on the roadside in the backside of the Maa Tarini Bastralaya in Nuagaon in Dhauli area.

As per the information received, a fire broke out on the third floor of a supermarket last night, and despite efforts, it remains uncontrolled several hours later. The blaze has ravaged plastic goods and clothing, destroying merchandise worth lakhs of rupees.

The fire is believed to have originated from a short circuit and spread rapidly due to the large quantity of flammable materials, including plywood, plastic, and cloth, on the premises. Five fire engines, assisted by a modern crane, are at the scene, battling to contain the inferno.

Advertisement

The intensity of the fire has raised concerns that it may spread to nearby shops and the market complex. Authorities are working to prevent further damage and ensure public safety.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Angry locals torch Ama Bus in Bhubaneswar as man becomes critical after being hit