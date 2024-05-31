Bhubaneswar Film Festival (BFF), an Exclusive Odia Film Festival Scheduled to be held on June 7 and 8

Bhubaneswar Film Festival (BFF), scheduled for 7-9 June at Jayadev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, will bring together discussions, masterclasses, screening and a journal on the 9 decades journey of Odia cinema.

Film festivals are a journey into cultural history. It is not just an endeavour to educate viewers; it is an exercise to build and revive ethnic connect. At a time when filmmaking in the regional film sector is in troubled waters, language film festivals are one of the many means to ignite a collective realisation to invest in one’s linguistic prowess. Regional cinema is the true ambassador of India’s cultural diversity.

It holds a cinematic mirror up to the kaleidoscope that is India, capturing the nation’s artistic diversity and musical traditions in the vibrant colours of its cinema. Odia language cinema is one of the film industries that emerged during British India coinciding with the year when Odisha became the first state to be carved out on linguistic basis.

While the State of Odisha was born on the 1st of April 1936, the first Odia talkie Sita Bibaha was released on the 28th of April the same year. While separate statehood was politically uniting people in Odisha, cinema tasked itself to culturally unify a historically dispersed and culturally disconnected nation.

Cinema in Odisha in its initial period was growing to establish itself as a symbol of regional

cultural identity, especially when the ‘historical risk’ of linguistic and cultural submergence was not entirely a thing of the past. In the initial years of filmmaking, Odia film industry grew exponentially both with regards to numbers, skills, technology and infrastructure. Like most of the regional language film industries, Odia cinema also benefited from film-friendly policies and

film infrastructure growth that was possible through state government’s proactive

approaches.

However, towards the turn of the millennium Odia film industry entered a turbulent space with the production of low-quality cinema, thereby creating a distinct disconnect with its viewers, especially rural, who once were responsible for its sustained growth. Moreover, educating viewers on good cinema has been a major challenge in Odisha primarily for two reasons. They are: weak and underdeveloped film society movement and lack of film festivals on a regular basis creating opportunities for people to watch good cinema.

Bhubaneswar Film Festival

Bhubaneswar Film Festival (BFF) is an initiative to organise an exclusive Odia film festival scheduled at Jayadev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar from 7th to 9th June 2024. A group of Odia filmmakers, technicians, writers and experts on Odia cinema, from different parts of India, have come together to organise this Film Festival at Bhubaneswar. Such an event has been missing from the landscape of Odia cinema for more than 2-3 decades. The idea is to gather a host of film personalities to interact, craft ideas and possibilities for the industry, enable a wider audience to watch films – old classics and some award-winning new ones. BFF will screen all the three categories of cinema; (a) mainstream commercial cinema, (b) new wave or parallel, and, (c) issue based political films.

The BFF is designed to: (a) screen award-winning and internationally acclaimed Odia films across decades that didn’t get a chance for hall release; (b) create opportunities for interaction between film scholars, makers, experts, scribes and students; (c) create opportunities for budding Bollywood aspirants through facilitating interactions with eminent film personalities from Bombay cinema; (d) encourage and create opportunities for media and film studies students to participate and interact with experts and makers.

An important element of the festival is the launch of an edited volume on Odia cinema in English titled ‘Odia Cinema@90: Rhythms, Renditions and Reflections’. It picks out, in the tapestry of Odia cinema, the interwoven strands of society, culture, literature, creative – technical human resources and the audience immersion. The primary purpose of publishing this scholarly book is to enhance the availability and outreach of Odia cinema to a global audience.

It is expected that such academic work on Odia cinema would not only strengthen film academics in Odisha but encourage an interdisciplinary approach to research on social science and cinema.

BFF also offers two masterclasses: one on film acting and the other on screenplay writing. Two eminent filmmakers from Mumbai have kindly agreed to spend some time with Bollywood aspirants on acting and screenplay writing. They are: Mukesh Chhabra, eminent Casting Director and Filmmaker who would be interacting with actors at 3 pm, 8th June at Gita Govinda Sadan, on everything relating to film acting opportunities in Bollywood – both cinema and OTT.

He would be discussing on how to locate opportunities, reach out to the source and all that is required in terms of preparation. Mr. Amit Rai, famed director of OMG 2 would be taking a masterclass at 11 am, 9th June at Gita Govinda Sadan, on screenplay writing. That would involve story idea and stretching of the idea, preparing a storyboard, characterisation and so on. Both the masterclasses need prior registration as provided in social media.

BFF expects the following Outcomes

Since an exclusive Odia film festival is being organised after ages, it is expected to generate interest for Odia cinema, old classics and award-winning films in particular. There is also an expectation that festival of such a nature can revive the much-needed interest of Odia middle class on Odia cinema.

Secondly, there is an expectation that the festival would be useful for film study students and budding actors and filmmakers. Besides, a scholarly volume like Odia Cinema@90 is most likely to motivate film scholars to additional research and writings on cinema something that Odia cinema needs for its intellectual growth.

Last but not the least, we sincerely hope that such a festival will motivate the state government to prioritise development of film sector in Odisha. (Sanjoy Patnaik is a filmmaker and author of the book ‘Of Reels, Romance and Retakes’. He is a co-organiser of Bhubaneswar Film Festival. Views expressed are personal.)