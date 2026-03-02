Bhubaneswar: Family Alleges YouTuber’s Death Was Planned Murder, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The family of the deceased YouTuber has alleged that his death was a planned murder. They claim there’s a conspiracy behind the crime and speculate that there are others involved in the murder.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the crime.

The police investigation reveals that the accused repeatedly stabbed him, targeting a spot on his chest.

The family suspects an old grudge behind the murder, citing Rahul’s previous enmity with a businessman over a parking issue.

Additionally, a woman from Bihar had repeatedly threatened him earlier.

Rahul’s family members have alleged that his friend Shiba is also involved, and his wife has expressed suspicions about him.

Rahul had married just three months ago.

There’s a growing demand for justice for Rahul and strict punishment for the culprits.

