Bhubaneswar: Fake police officer arrested by Airfield Police

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Bhubaneswar: A miscreant pretending to be a police man has been arrested in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The arrested fake police officer has been identified as Abhishek Mishra, a resident under Airfield Police Station limits in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, the miscreant was intimidating people pretending to be a police officer.

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After getting information about the fake police man from a solid source, Airfield Police swung into action. Within some time the miscreant was nabbed.

Police have seized the Aadhar Card and the identity card of the fake cop and have initiated investigation. Further probe of the case is underway.