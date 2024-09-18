Ex-Servicemen stage protest in Bhubaneswar over misconduct to Army Major at Bharatpur PS

Bhubaneswar: Ex-army personnel staged protest in Bhubaneswar of Odisha on Wednesday demanding strict action in the alleged matter of gross misconduct to an Army Major and his fiancée at Bharatpur Police Station recently.

The army personnel staged protest and demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter.

As per reports, the Ex-Army Staff Union has met the Police Commissioner in this regard. They have given a demand letter to the Commissioner of Police requesting strong action against the culprit.

It is to be noted that earlier today 5 police personnel including the former IIC of Bharatpur Police Station were suspended in this case.

The crime branch team is likely to record statement of Major Gurbant Singh and his fiancée today.

As per report, on Saturday Gurbant and his fiancée were attacked by some miscreants under Bharatpur police station area in ​​Bhubaneswar at midnight. Later, they went to Bharatpur police station to lodge complaint against the miscreants. However, instead of arresting them, the cops of Bharatpur police station allegedly misconducted the Army Major and his fiancée.

