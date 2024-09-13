Bhubaneswar engineering student falls from college hostel, dies

By Subadh Nayak
engineering student dies after falling from college hostel
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: In an unfortunate incident, an engineer student died allegedly after falling from the rooftop of his college hostel in Bhubaneswar this evening.

The deceased student who is identified as Abhishek Ravi, a resident of Ranchi in Jharkhand, died allegedly after falling from the rooftop of his college hostel, said sources.

Abhishek was studying at a private engineering college situated in Jagamara area of the State Capital City, added the sources.

