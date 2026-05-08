Bhubaneswar: Engineering student arrested for raping girl and threatening to make intimate video viral

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Bhubaneswar: An engineering student was arrested in Bhubaneswar on charges of raping a girl, an engineering student, and threatening to make her intimate video viral.

The Infovalley Police arrested the Engineering student, whom they identified as Sagram Pradhan, after the victim girl lodged a complaint against him.

In her complaint at the police station, the girl alleged that Pradhan trapped her to be in a love relationship and later sexually assaulted her. He also allegedly took Rs 3 lakh from her by blackmailing with the intimate video, which he had recorded secretly.

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After his arrest, Sagram Pradhan was produced before the court following a medical examination.

Police also recorded the statement of the victim girl and are continuing further investigation into the matter.