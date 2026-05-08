Bhubaneswar: Engineering student arrested for raping girl and threatening to make intimate video viral
An engineering student was arrested in Bhubaneswar on charges of raping a girl, an engineering student, and threatening to make her intimate video viral.
Bhubaneswar: An engineering student was arrested in Bhubaneswar on charges of raping a girl, an engineering student, and threatening to make her intimate video viral.
The Infovalley Police arrested the Engineering student, whom they identified as Sagram Pradhan, after the victim girl lodged a complaint against him.
In her complaint at the police station, the girl alleged that Pradhan trapped her to be in a love relationship and later sexually assaulted her. He also allegedly took Rs 3 lakh from her by blackmailing with the intimate video, which he had recorded secretly.
After his arrest, Sagram Pradhan was produced before the court following a medical examination.
Police also recorded the statement of the victim girl and are continuing further investigation into the matter.