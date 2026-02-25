Bhubaneswar: Engineer arrested, handcuffed on wedding day over rape charges by girlfriend, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a bizarre incident, an engineer was arrested ahead of his marriage for allegedly sexually abusing his girlfriend in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, yesterday. The incident took place under Khandagiri Police limits. The Commissionerate Police has arrested a man who was supposed to get married today, handcuffing him.

As per the information received, engineer Shiv Shankar Rath has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse to his girlfriend. His house is in Ganjam’s Biswanathpur area, and his wedding was scheduled for today. However, he allegedly deceived his girlfriend, who complained that he sexually abused her under false promises of marriage.

Upon learning about Shiv’s impending marriage, the girlfriend filed a complaint at Khandagiri police station. Based on her complaint, police arrested Shiv and charged him with charges of sexual abuse. So, today night, while he would have been tied with the nuptial knot, he has been handcuffed.

Watch the video here: