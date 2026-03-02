Bhubaneswar-Dubai Flight Cancelled Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar Due to the war in the Middle East, the Bhubaneswar-Dubai flight has been canceled for today, said the Bhubaneswar Airport Director.

The flight scheduled to fly to Dubai today has been canceled. Whether the flight will operate to Dubai on Wednesday or not will be decided after assessing the situation tomorrow. A further decision on Wednesday’s Dubai flight will be made after receiving an update tomorrow.

Direct flights from Bhubaneswar to Dubai are operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Flight services to the Middle East region have been suspended due to lack of airspace. There is no airspace available for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat.

The last flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai had flown on Friday. Flight services have been canceled due to the war situation.

