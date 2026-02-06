Bhubaneswar: Drunk miscreants vandalize hotel, thrash manager for denying room, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: High drama was witnessed late at night yesterday at a hotel in the capital city of Odisha as a few miscreants vandalized the hotel and thrashed the manager for denying room. The incident took place in Gandamunda area under Khandagiri Police limits of Bhubaneswar.

As per the information received, a few drunk miscreants went to the hotel yesterday late at night and asked for rooms. However, the manager denied as there were no vacant rooms. However, at his denial they became furious and allegedly vandalized the hotel and thrashed the manager.

It has been said that due to the attack the manager sustained severe head injury.

Later, they also allegedly tried to kidnap the manager.

After getting information Khandagiri police reached the spot and swung into action. Police have arrested 4 miscreants along with a Scorpio. Police have questioned the hotel owner and the staff and checked the hotel register. Further probe of the matter is underway.

