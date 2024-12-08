Bhubaneswar: Devotee conference held at KISS campus to spread Jagannath culture, watch

Bhubaneswar: International Shri Jagannath Culture Awareness Council has organized a ‘Devotees’ Conference’ (Shri Jagannath Bhakta Samilani) at KISS campus. The conference was held at the Shri Gundicha temple premises.

In this ‘devotee conference’, Puri Gajapati Dibya Singha Dev Maharaj, Baba Sachidananda Das Maharaj, Pandit Naresh Chandra Das, KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Dr. Harekrushna Satapathy and many other dignitaries were present.

The Shree Jagannath Mahapracharaks, devotees who had come from different parts of Odisha and the temple office bearers from 30 districts of Odisha were felicitated in the conference.

There was a lot of discussion on many facts about Lord Jagannath. Swami Madhavananda Saraswati Maharaj of Punjab Chinmay Mission, Patiala said that this devotee conference has been organized to spread Jagannath culture. Many devotees were present at the event.

