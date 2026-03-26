Bhubaneswar-Cuttack witness severe thunderstorms, rain, lightning, hail

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Bhubaneswar: As predicted by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Twin-City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack witnessed severe thunderstorms, rain, lightning and hail this evening.

Severe thunderstorms, rain, lightning, hail with gusty wind 60-70kmph occurred at a few places over Cuttack (including Cuttack City), Jagatsinghapur, Khordha (including Bhubaneswar), and Puri.

People especially the commuters had to rush to take shelter at safer locations when it rained heavily apart from severe thunderstorms and lightning.

Meanwhile, the latest bulletin of the weather department also predicted that moderate thunderstorms, rain, lightning, hail with gusty wind 60-70kmph is very likely to occur at a few places over Cuttack (Cuttack City), Jagatsinghapur, Khordha (including Bhubaneswar) and Puri in next 3 hours. In view of this, the local residents have been advised not to go out and stay safe.

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IMD also has issued an orange warning saying that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj and Balasore till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

It also issued yellow warning for thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over the districts of Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Gajapati and Ganjam.

Besides, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Sundergarh and Deogarh till 8.30 AM of tomorrow.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Sundergarh, Deogarh and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha, predicted the weatherman.