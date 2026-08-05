Bhubaneswar: Crime Branch Files 767-Page Chargesheet in Soumya Ranjan Murder Case: Check details

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crime Branch on Wednesday filed a 767-page chargesheet in the sensational murder case of GRP Constable Soumya Ranjan Swain that is also known as the Balianta mob lynching. This marks a major step in the investigation.

The chargesheet was submitted today before the SDJM Court, Bhubaneswar by Investigating Officer Smt. Ratnaprava Satapathy, DySP, CID-Crime Branch.

11 accused named in chargesheet

The Crime Branch has named 11 persons as accused in the case: Judhistira Jena, Ranjit Patra, Ranjit Rana, Panchanan Badajena, Binod Kumar Behera, Pradeep Chandra Mangaraj, Ashok Kumar Jena, Bibhuti Bhusan Parida, Subash Bhoi, Skylab Pati and Bismay Mohanty.

These 11 are among 20 persons arrested and produced in court in connection with the case so far.

What the chargesheet says

The chargesheet has been filed under Sections 103(1), 191(2), 191(3), 189(4), 190, and 127(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The sections relate to murder, unlawful assembly, rioting, and wrongful restraint.

According to the Crime Branch, the chargesheet is based on substantial oral evidence, documentary evidence, scientific evidence, forensic reports, digital evidence and viral videos collected during the investigation.

The incident

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The case pertains to an incident that took place on 07.05.2026 under Balianta Police Station limits in the Bhingarpur-Kaja area.

As per allegations, GRP Constable Soumya Ranjan Swain and his associate Om Prakash Rout were on a bike when they were stopped by a group. Following an altercation, Swain was allegedly assaulted and tied up by locals. He was rushed to Capital Hospital in critical condition where doctors declared him dead. His associate was also injured.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, causing widespread outrage across the state. Two separate cases were registered initially. Considering the sensitivity, the DGP handed over the investigation to the Crime Branch.

Investigation continues

The Crime Branch said the investigation has been kept open under Section 193(9) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 to collect additional evidence and await pending forensic reports. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining identified persons involved. The agency added that appropriate supplementary chargesheets will be filed before the competent court if further evidence emerges.

The filing of the chargesheet brings the case into the trial phase in court.

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