Bhubaneswar cools down with rain; Yellow warning issued for 3 districts for next 3 hours

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Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Cetre has issued a yellow warning for three districts of the state for the next three hours on Sunday.

According to the latest weather report, the district of Khordha, Cuttack and Dhenkanal will receive rain along with lighting and thunderstorm in the next three hours.

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Some isolated places of these districts will likely witness hailstorm along with gusty winds blowing at a speed of 40-50 kilometers.

Meanwhile, capital city has got much needed relief from the heat as It received a mild rain under the influence of Kalbaisakhi during the afternoon today.