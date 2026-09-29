Bhubaneswar: Congress holds ‘Parivartan Rally’ demanding withdrawal of MMDR amendment

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Bhubaneswar: Congress party members and its INDIA bloc allies held a ‘Parivartan Rally’ (Rally for Change) protest demanding the withdrawal of the MMDR amendment and the resignation of Minister Nityananda Gond in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Party leaders and workers from various districts across the state have arrived in Bhubaneswar to participate in the protest. The primary demand of the Congress is the withdrawal of the MMDR amendment.

The party has consistently alleged that this amendment will adversely affect Odisha’s mineral wealth and the state’s interests.

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Additionally, the Congress has demanded the resignation of Minister Nityananda Gond. The PCC President has announced plans to surround the Chief Minister’s residence if their demands are not fulfilled.

To maintain law and order, elaborate and stringent security arrangements, including robust barricading, have been put in place in front of the Chief Minister’s residence.