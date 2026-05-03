Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police Launch Special Drive against Traffic Violators Tampering with Number Plates, watch

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Bhubaneswar: Habitual traffic rule violators in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar are tampering with their vehicle number plates to evade traffic cameras and fines. In response, the Commissionerate Police has launched a special drive to apprehend them.

Traffic police personnel have been deployed at various intersections across the city to keep vigil on such offenders.

Officials said violators are using stickers to obscure parts of their number plates to avoid detection by cameras. Many are also indulging in triple riding on two-wheelers and driving without helmets. The drive is also targeting vehicles fitted with modified silencers that produce excessive noise and cause public nuisance.

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Police said strict action will be taken against the offenders caught during the drive.

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