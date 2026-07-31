Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police issues traffic advisory for three days, check details

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Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Bhubaneswar-Kataka Commissionerate Police has issued traffic advisory for three days in view of the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Odisha.

Notably, the President of India will be visiting Odisha from August 3, 2026 to August 5, 2026, to attend various programmes at Bhubaneswar and Kataka.

Keeping in view of the safety of the dignitary and to ensure better regulation and free flow of traffic in both the Twin Cities, in the interest of general public, by virtue of power conferred on me u/s 28 of Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 (Odisha Act 8 of 2007) and in pursuance of Regulation 36 of Bhubaneswar-Kataka Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) Regulation, 2008, the following restrictions are imposed.

No vehicles are allowed to ply on the roads and its connecting lane / by-lane on the date and time as mentioned below:

03.08.2026 (Monday):

10 PM to 2.30 PM: Airport Sqr. Hospital Sqr. AG Sqr. left turn- Lok Bhavan Sqr.

50 PM to 4.50 PM: Lok Bhavan Sqr.- Power House Sqr.- 120 Bn. Sqr.- Sastri Nagar Sqr. Behera Sahi Sqr. Jaydev Vihar Sqr.- XIMB Sqr.- NALCO Sqr. Damana Sqr. Patia Sqr.- KIIT Sqr.-Nanadankana Sqr. Baranga Golei- right turn- Block Chhak- left turn- Canal road upto Godi Sahi Chhak- left turn- Banara Chhak.

50 PM to 6.50 PM: Banara Chhak- Godi Sahi Chhak- right turn- Canal road upto Block Chhak- right turn- Baranga Golei Chhak-left turn- Nandankanan Sqr. KIIT Sqr. Patia Sqr.-Damana Sqr. NALCO Sqr. XIMB Sqr. Jaydev Vihar Sqr.- Behera Sahi Sqr. Sastri Nagar Sqr. 120 Bn. Sqr.-Power House Sqr.- Lok Bhavan Sqr.

04.08.2026 (Tuesday):

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30 AM to 8.50 AM: Lok Bhavan Sqr. AG Sqr. Master Canteen Golei turn-venue. Raj Mahal Sqr. left turn-“U” turn- UCO Bank lane- left.

05.08.2026 (Wednesday):

30 PM to 12.50 PM: BBSR Railway Station UCO Bank lane- left turn- Raj Mahal Sqr.- right turn- AG Sqr. left turn- Hospital Sqr.-Airport Sqr.

Beside the above, on 3rd August 2026 (Monday) Goods Carriers (6-wheelers and above, including buses, trucks, and trailers) coming from the Bhubaneswar / Khurda side towards Kataka, as well as those coming from Kataka side/ Balikuda Square towards Bhubaneswar / Pitapalli Square, will not be permitted to ply during the above-mentioned time period.

However, these traffic restrictions will not applicable for the emergency vehicles (Fire, Ambulance & Police).

Commuters have been advised to plan their route accordingly and take alternate routes where possible to avoid inconvenience. For smooth traffic management during this period, cooperation from the general public is solicited.