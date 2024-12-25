Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police bust criminal gang, 14 including 5 gun dealers arrested, watch

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police bust criminal gang on Wednesday. A total of 14 criminals including 5 illegal gun dealers have been arrested. Police have busted this criminal gang during checking.

As per reports, as many as five people have been arrested for illegal gun trading. At least 5 guns, 15 live bullets and Rs 84,000 in cash have been seized from their possession.

It has been learnt that they were involved in various criminal activities in Puri, Cuttack, Khordha and Jagatsinghpur.

Police have arrested them while they were planning a robbery.

Apart from these 5, Police also arrested other 9 persons who are involved in other criminal cases. The arrested accused persons are from Tamando, Mancheswar and Airport areas of Bhubanesswar.

At least 102 grams of gold have been seized from the possession of these criminals. The vehicle used in the theft has also been seized, informed Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh today.

