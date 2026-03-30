Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police arrest 2 for gang r**e of woman in the pretext of giving lift

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Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police arrested 2 persons on Monday for the charge of gang rape of a woman with whom they committed the crime on the pretext of giving lift. The incident took place in the Ranasingpur under Tamando Police Station limits.

The accused persons have been identified as Bichitra Sahu and Narayan Swain of Nayagarh area.

As per reports, the two accused persons gave the woman lift and later took her to a rented house and allegedly raped her one after one.

According to information, two drivers saw a Bengali woman crying alone on the road after a fight with her husband. It is alleged that they took the opportunity of helping her and asked to drop her in the Railway Station. Yet, they took her to their rented house and allegedly raped her.

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It is alleged that she was raped after being held hostage and threatened.

After getting information about the crime, Police swung into action and today managed to arrest the two accused persons who are said to be Ambulance drivers.

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